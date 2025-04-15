Barkov recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Barkov was rested Saturday versus the Sabres but drew back into the lineup Monday. It's unclear if Barkov will be given a second rest Tuesday versus the Lightning, in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup. For the season, Barkov has 20 goals, 51 assists, 149 shots on net, 87 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 67 appearances, reaching the 70-point mark for the fourth straight season and the sixth time in his career.
