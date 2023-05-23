Barkov (lower body) may be good to go for Game 4 against Carolina on Wednesday.

Coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that the outlook for Barkov is "optimistic" ahead of Game 4. The 27-year-old Barkov left Monday's 1-0 win over the Hurricanes after logging just 3:51 of ice time. He has notched four goals and 12 points in 15 contests this postseason.