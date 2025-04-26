Barkov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay on Saturday in Game 3, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Barkov will participate in pregame warmups to test the injury, but coach Paul Maurice believes the 29-year-old forward will play. Barkov left Thursday's 2-0 win over Tampa Bay following a big hit from Lightning winger Brandon Hagel, which resulted in a five-minute major for interference and a one-game suspension for Hagel. Should Barkov miss the afternoon tilt, Tomas Nosek could enter the lineup.