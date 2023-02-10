Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Barkov (hand) has a good chance of playing Saturday versus Colorado, according to coach Paul Maurice.
Barkov skated before practice in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in practice, but Maurice said afterwards 'there's a good chance' that Barkov could play Saturday as 'he's not too far off'. Barkov has 14 goals and 47 points in 43 games after missing Thursday's contest versus the Sharks.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Skating before practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Will not play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Downgraded to game-time call•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three points in wild OT win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Six-game, nine-point streak•