Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Barkov (hand) has a good chance of playing Saturday versus Colorado, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Barkov skated before practice in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in practice, but Maurice said afterwards 'there's a good chance' that Barkov could play Saturday as 'he's not too far off'. Barkov has 14 goals and 47 points in 43 games after missing Thursday's contest versus the Sharks.