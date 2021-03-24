Barkov (lower body) is not expected to be out long term, though his status for Thursday's clash with Chicago remains uncertain, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Barkov missed out against the Hawks on Tuesday after picking up his lower-body injury. With the elite center sidelined, the club utilized Noel Acciari on the first line and could do so again Thursday, though Alexander Wennberg could also be in the mix for the top spot.