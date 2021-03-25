Head coach Joel Quenneville said Thursday that Barkov (lower body) is "feeling way better" and may play in the upcoming back-to-back set against the Stars on Saturday and Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Barkov will still be out for Thursday's matchup against the Blackhawks. He'll need to show progress over the next couple of days to get back into the lineup, but this is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers and Panthers faithful alike. Barkov was dominant before this injury, accruing 13 goals and 37 points across 31 games.