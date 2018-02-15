Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Cracks 50-point barrier
Barkov had a pair of assists in a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Wednesday.
Barkov is now a 50-point scorer for the third straight season, and this might be his best campaign yet. With about a third of the season to go, he's on pace to crash past his old career high and finish with 77 points, well above the 59 he had in 2016. He's a great option to have in any league format.
