Barkov (rest) will not play Saturday against the Sabres, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.
With the Panthers locked into a playoff spot, both Barkov and Sam Reinhart (rest) will get an extra day off. Barkov has 20 goals and 69 points through 66 games this season.
