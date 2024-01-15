Barkov is dealing with a minor lower-body injury, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
The issue tightened up on Barkov in the third period of Monday's contest against Anaheim, but the Panthers believe he will be available to play Wednesday versus Detroit. Barkov contributed an assist and logged 17:13 of ice time in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.
