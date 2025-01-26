Barkov notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
Barkov earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 20 versus the Blues in this contest. His pair of helpers came on second-period tallies by Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. Barkov is still playing well overall, but his scoring pace has slowed lately. He's at 41 points (15 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances this season.
