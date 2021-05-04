Barkov supplied the game-winning goal on the power play in addition to an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.
Florida's captain ranks ninth in the league in shots (172), and six of those have been game-winning tallies. Barkov also reached the 30-assist mark for the sixth straight season to help cement his status as an elite centerman.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Records pair of points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two goals, one helper in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Carries offense in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Scores twice in loss•