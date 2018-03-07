Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes three assists Tuesday
Barkov collected three assists while adding four shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
He's now got nine points (one goal, eight assists) in four games this season against the Panthers' in-state rivals. Barkov has already established a new career high this season with 67 points in 63 games, including five goals and 13 points during his current seven-game point streak, and his 25 goals is just three shy of his previous best in that category as well.
