Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes trio of apples

Barkov garnered three assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win over visiting Boston.

Florida's star center is now back up to an exact point-per-game rate of production this season thanks to his 10 goals and 16 assists through 26 games. Barkov finally broke out last year to the tune of 78 points in 79 contests, and all signs point to an encore through the first couple months of 2018-19.