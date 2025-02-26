Barkov had two assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Barkov helped out on Sam Bennett's power-play goal early in the first period and Gustav Forsling's even-strength tally in the third. The 29-year-old Barkov saw a six-game point streak end Saturday against the Kraken, but he has multiple points in five of his seven outings in February. For the season, the star center is up to 14 goals, 40 helpers, 107 shots on net, 57 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 49 appearances.