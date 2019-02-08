Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers
Barkov collected two assists Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.
The points lurched Barkov back into the team lead for points with 52 in 52 games. The All-Star break must have been good to Barkov, as he has five points in his four games since the break.
