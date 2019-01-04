Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dominant in defeat

Barkov picked up two points Thursday, including a goal, in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Despite the result, Barkov was one of the best players on the ice Thursday, and with two more points, now has 13 over his last nine contests. For the season, the 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and totaled 41 points in 39 games. The Finn is currently on pace to post a career high for points in a season.