Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Done for regular season

Barkov (undisclosed) will not return to the lineup in either of the team's two remaining regular-season contests, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

While Barkov could make his way back for the start of the playoffs, the team will have to make it there without his services. The star pivot closes out the regular season having amassed a career-high 78 points -- 27 goals and 51 assists -- over 79 games. Considering the minor nature of the issue, he should be ready to roll by the time fall camp rolls around should the Panthers be eliminated from playoff contention.