Per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, Barkov (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Rangers, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Maurice said that he doesn't have Barkov in the lineup, but the training staff will let him know if something changes. Barkov sat out Thursday versus Nashville as the Panthers dropped a 3-0 decision. Barkov has 18 goals, 48 assists, 28 power play points, 170 shots on goal and 89 hits in 62 appearances this season.