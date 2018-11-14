Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Drives offense in win
Barkov was instrumental in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers, tallying an assist along with five shots.
He came close a few times to finding the back of the net himself, but was stopped each time. Still, Barkov was once again the best Panther on the ice, leading all forwards in the game in both shots and time on ice (23:25).
