Barkov logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barkov helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's empty-netter late in the third period. The 29-year-old Barkov had missed three games due to an upper-body injury before returning to his top-line role Tuesday. He saw 19:25 of ice time in this contest, about a minute under his season average. The center has 68 points (19 goals, 49 assists), 144 shots on net, 86 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 65 appearances, but he's also missed time to two separate injuries and one illness during 2024-25.