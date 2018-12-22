Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Eclipses point-per-game rate

Barkov generated two secondary assists -- including a power-play apple -- helping guide the Panthers to a 2-1 road win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Panthers captain was instrumental in helping the Panthers to a pair of first-period goals. Barkov is a two-way threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb. The 23-year-old Finn is now up to 35 points in 34 games.