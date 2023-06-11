Barkov scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Barkov had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. He and Brandon Montour were able to set up each other's goals, but the Panthers' comeback effort fell short. Barkov now has 16 points, 54 shots on net, 49 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 20 playoff contests. The Panthers will need him to build on Saturday's effort as they face elimination in Tuesday's Game 5.