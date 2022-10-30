Barkov scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

He rounded out his performance with six shots and a plus-4 rating. The goal was Barkov's first of the season in nine games, but he's been plenty productive with eight points, and with 32 shots on net more pucks should start finding twine soon enough -- he hasn't shot below 10 percent on a season since he was an 18-year-old rookie in 2013-14.