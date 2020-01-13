Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Erupts for three points

Barkov notched a goal and supplies a pair of assists -- one shorthanded -- in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Barkov had just one assist over his last six games -- he was overdue for a big performance. The shorthanded helper was his first point in that situation this season, to go with 15 on the power play and 49 overall through 45 games. Slumps typically don't last long for the Finn, so he should be expected to get back to his usual high-scoring ways in the near future.