Barkov suffered a lower-body injury Friday against the Ducks, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov took a big knee-on-knee hit near center ice during the third period Friday. He did not return after being helped off the ice. The 28-year-old will be considered questionable ahead of Monday's tilt with Edmonton until more information is available. Barkov has six goals, 17 points and a plus-14 rating through 16 games.