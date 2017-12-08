Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits game due to injury
Barkov has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Jets due to an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The severity of Barkov's ailment remains unclear, but it will obviously be a huge blow to the Panthers and fantasy owners alike if he's forced to miss extended time. The 22-year-old pivot has been extremely productive this season, racking up 10 goals and 27 points in 28 contests. The Panthers should release another update on his condition prior to Saturday's matchup with Colorado.
