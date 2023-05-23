Barkov (lower body) was injured Monday against the Hurricanes, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Barkov left during the first period Monday after logging just 3:51 of ice time. He was considered questionable to return but never made it back on the ice, suggesting that he may not be dealing with anything too serious. An update on Barkov's status should be available before Game 4 on Wednesday.
