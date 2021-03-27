Barkov (lower body) is considered doubtful for the Panthers' back-to-back set against the Stars on Saturday and Sunday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Barkov has been making progress in his recovery, but it's safe to assume the star center will be held out until Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings at a minimum. The 25-year-old Finn has racked up 13 goals and 37 points in 31 games this campaign.