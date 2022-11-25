Barkov is expected to play Saturday against St. Louis after missing practice Friday with a non-COVID illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov is not 100 percent, according to coach Paul Maurice, but is still expected to see action Saturday. He has five goals and 18 points after a big night Wednesday in which he had a goal and two helpers versus Boston.
