Barkov (illness) is expected to play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov missed two games due to an illness, but it looks like he'll suit up in his usual top-line role. The 29-year-old's return will help offset the absence of Sam Bennett (illness), and Anton Lundell is likely to remain in a top-six role.
