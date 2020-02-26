Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five games
Barkov registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Barkov's point streak is now at five games -- he's posted three goals and three helpers in that span. The assist Tuesday was his 20th power-play point of the year. The Finnish center is up to 62 points, 161 shots and a plus-4 rating in 60 appearances.
