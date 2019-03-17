Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five

Barkov notched three assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The 23-year-old now has two goals and 13 points over the course of a five-game point streak, and the surge has given Barkov his first career 80-point campaign. With 11 games left on Florida's schedule, and the center as hot as any player in the NHL, 90 points seems entirely within reach.

More News
Our Latest Stories