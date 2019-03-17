Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five
Barkov notched three assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
The 23-year-old now has two goals and 13 points over the course of a five-game point streak, and the surge has given Barkov his first career 80-point campaign. With 11 games left on Florida's schedule, and the center as hot as any player in the NHL, 90 points seems entirely within reach.
