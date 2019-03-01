Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to seven games
Barkov scored a goal and provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Barkov didn't have an explosive night like linemate Jonathan Huberdeau, but the two-point outing was enough to stretch his point streak to seven games. In that span, Barkov has eight goals and seven assists. He added three shots and two hits in Thursday's outing.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Point streak reaches six•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Stays hot against Kings•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nine points in last three games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Maintaining best offensive pace•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Puts on show in home win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Blanked in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...