Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to seven games

Barkov scored a goal and provided an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Barkov didn't have an explosive night like linemate Jonathan Huberdeau, but the two-point outing was enough to stretch his point streak to seven games. In that span, Barkov has eight goals and seven assists. He added three shots and two hits in Thursday's outing.

