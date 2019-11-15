Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak
Barkov scored his sixth goal in seven games during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
During Barkov's current seven-game point streak the electric Finn has six goals and 12 points. After failing to score a goal for the first 12 games of the season, the dam has burst for Barkov, who is now eighth in the league in scoring with 25 points in 19 games.
