Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends streak with pair of goals

Barkov accounted for all of the Panthers' offense in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Barkov scored two goals on four shots, one of which came on the power play. The Finnish center has a seven-game point streak going, during which he's collected four goals and 13 helpers. All but one of the games in the streak have seen Barkov post multiple points. The late-season surge puts him at 85 points in 73 games, extending his career highs in all the major scoring categories. His one weakness is a minus-10 rating for the year.