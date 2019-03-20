Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends streak with pair of goals
Barkov accounted for all of the Panthers' offense in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Barkov scored two goals on four shots, one of which came on the power play. The Finnish center has a seven-game point streak going, during which he's collected four goals and 13 helpers. All but one of the games in the streak have seen Barkov post multiple points. The late-season surge puts him at 85 points in 73 games, extending his career highs in all the major scoring categories. His one weakness is a minus-10 rating for the year.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Putting on show•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ties career high•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Reaches 30-goal mark•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sets Panthers record in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Underrated stud leading kitties•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...