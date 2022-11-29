Barkov, who is expected to miss a third straight game Tuesday against Calgary with an illness, is feeling better, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It remains unclear at this time if Barkov will be available for Thursday's game against Vancouver. "We hope he's on the mend here now," coach Paul Maurice said. "I don't have a timeline for you, but we're more confident and feeling better about where he's at than we were yesterday."