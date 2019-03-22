Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Finishes with pair of goals

Barkov scored his 33rd and 34th goals of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Barkov's second of the night was scored in a yawning cage after Darcy Keumper had already gone to the bench in favor of an extra attacker. With points in eight straight games (19 in total), including back-to-back two-goal outings, Barkov now has 87 points through 74 games.