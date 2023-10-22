Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
His goal came in the first. He went forehand to backhand against Casey DeSmith for his first goal of the season. Barkov has put up points in four straight games (one goal, five assists) after being held off the score sheet on Opening Night.
