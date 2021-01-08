According to David Work of WPLG Local 10 News, the Panthers' first two games of the season have been postponed following the news that the Stars are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, so Barkov will have to wait until Jan. 17 against Chicago to make his season debut.

The NHL is planning on rescheduling both of the Panthers' games versus Dallas, so this news shouldn't affect the total number of contests Barkov plays in 2020-21. The 25-year-old Finn has 20-plus goal, 55-plus point potential this year.