Barkov scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Toronto in Game 2 on Thursday.

He tied it 2-2 just 19 seconds into the second period when he went low glove side from the top of the left face-off circle after taking a drop pass from his line mate Anthony Duclair. Barkov is on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists), and he has nine points in nine games this postseason.