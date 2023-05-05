Barkov scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Toronto in Game 2 on Thursday.
He tied it 2-2 just 19 seconds into the second period when he went low glove side from the top of the left face-off circle after taking a drop pass from his line mate Anthony Duclair. Barkov is on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists), and he has nine points in nine games this postseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Snags two assists•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Notches assist Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three points including GWG•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three helpers in rout•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: 10-game, 16-point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•