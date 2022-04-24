Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

The goal, which came at the 6:26 mark of the second period, was Barkov's 39th. It was a sharp snipe high over Jack Campbell's blocker shoulder to cut the Leafs' early lead to 2-1. Barkov is on a four-game, eight-point streak (five goals, three assists) and he has 88 points in just 65 games.