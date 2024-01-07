Barkov notched four assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Avalanche.

The big center had a helper in every period, including one on Sam Reinhart's game-winner in the third that gave Barkov's linemate a hat trick. While he hasn't scored a goal in nine straight games, Barkov has four multi-point performances in the last seven contests, a stretch in which he's amassed 13 assists.