Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Four helpers in shootout loss
Barkov registered four assists in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames on Thursday.
The hunt for his first goal will stretch another game, but the playmaking clinic brings the Finnish center up to 12 helpers through 10 contests. Barkov has posted 20 shots on goal -- with patience, the 35-goal scorer from last year will find twine.
