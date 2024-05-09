Barkov tallied two goals and two assists in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Barkov powered the Panthers' offense in the convincing series-tying victory, putting Florida ahead 2-1 with a tally in the second period before adding another goal and two helpers in the third. The 28-year-old Barkov now has four goals and eight points in his last three games after going scoreless in his previous three contests. He's up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) through seven postseason contests.