Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Fuels offense against Caps

Barkov picked up three assists, one of them short-handed, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Even with Florida out of the playoff race, Barkov hasn't slowed down, producing nine multi-point performances in the last 14 games and piling up six goals and 26 points over that stretch. The 23-year-old has career highs in goals, assists and power-play points in a breakout season, and he'll be the key to whatever success the franchise has in 2019-20.