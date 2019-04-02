Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Fuels offense against Caps
Barkov picked up three assists, one of them short-handed, in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
Even with Florida out of the playoff race, Barkov hasn't slowed down, producing nine multi-point performances in the last 14 games and piling up six goals and 26 points over that stretch. The 23-year-old has career highs in goals, assists and power-play points in a breakout season, and he'll be the key to whatever success the franchise has in 2019-20.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hits 90 points for first time ever•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Finishes with pair of goals•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends streak with pair of goals•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Putting on show•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ties career high•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...