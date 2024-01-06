Barkov (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Avalanche.
Barkov played just 4:54 minutes in Thursday's win over Vegas before he was sidelined. The 28-year-old center has 11 goals and 39 points in 35 games this season. Sam Bennett would likely move up to the top line if Barkov is ultimately unable to suit up.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Out for rest of game•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ties franchise record•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Smart offense propels kitties•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers against Knights•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies in blowout win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three points including GWG•