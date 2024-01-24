Barkov (lower body) is likely to play Wednesday, but a final determination will be made during the pregame warmups, coach Paul Maurice told George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Barkov served as an extra during Wednesday's morning skate, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, making his potential return Wednesday a bit more surprising. If he does draw into the lineup, Barkov might play alongside Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Reinhart on the top line while Steven Lorentz might serve as a healthy scratch.