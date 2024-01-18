Barkov (lower body) will be a game-time call against Minnesota on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov could return after missing just one game due to his lower-body issue. While the 28-year-old center is stuck in a 13-game goal drought, he has racked up 17 helpers over that stretch, including eight with the man advantage. If given the all-clear, Barkov figures to rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit in addition to retaking his spot in the top six.