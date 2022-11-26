Barkov will be a game-time decision Saturday against St. Louis. Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
This is according to coach Paul Maurice. Barkov missed practice Friday with the non-COVID illness. He has five goals and 18 points in 19 games this season.
