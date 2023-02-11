Barkov (hand) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Colorado, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov is expected to take part in the pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made. He sat out Thursday's contest versus San Jose. Barkov has accounted for 14 goals and 47 points in 43 games this season.
